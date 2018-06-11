Pedestrian Trail Bridge Dedicated in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A project 25 years in the making is almost finished.
Officials with the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor celebrated the first crossing and dedication of the Mansion House Bridge in Jim Thorpe on Monday morning.
The nearly $4 million project will connect 58 miles of the D&L walking and biking trail that goes through Carbon, Luzerne, and Lehigh counties.
Work on the bridge began late last year.
Members of an organized Rails to Trails bike ride were the first to cross the new bridge.
The bridge remains closed to the public after the ceremony as crews are finishing work on parts of the trail nearby.
The whole project is expected to be complete in six months.
