Pedestrian Trail Bridge Dedicated in Jim Thorpe

A project 25 years in the making is almost finished! Lehigh National Heritage Corridor celebrated the first crossing and dedication of the Mansion House Bridge in Jim Thorpe. The whole project is expected to be complete in six months. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MM6qi1jMTu — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) June 11, 2018

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A project 25 years in the making is almost finished.

Officials with the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor celebrated the first crossing and dedication of the Mansion House Bridge in Jim Thorpe on Monday morning.

The nearly $4 million project will connect 58 miles of the D&L walking and biking trail that goes through Carbon, Luzerne, and Lehigh counties.

Funded by DCNR and @PennDOTNews, the new #MansionHouseBridge in #JimThorpe closes a major trail gap of the @DLHeritage Trail that stretches more than 60 miles from Bristol to Wilkes-Barre. Learn more → https://t.co/1OrNxRJpvq. #dltrail #ExplorePATrails #PABiking #GetOutdoorsPA pic.twitter.com/eBHtlopeQe — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) June 11, 2018

Work on the bridge began late last year.

Members of an organized Rails to Trails bike ride were the first to cross the new bridge.

The bridge remains closed to the public after the ceremony as crews are finishing work on parts of the trail nearby.

The whole project is expected to be complete in six months.