Mother of Sandy Hook Victim Talks School Safety in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The parent of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut was in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning to talk about the tragedy.

Michele Gay spoke to parents, police, and school officials at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Her daughter Josephine was one of the 19 children killed in the shooting in 2012. Six teachers also died in the attack.

Gay is part of the Safe and Sound Foundation which helps schools improve safety measures in an effort to prevent another tragedy.