Montoursville met Lancaster Catholic in the State 'AAA' baseball semifinals. The game was moved from Pine Grove to Central Columbia HS due to playing conditions. A three run double that was a fly ball lost in the lights was the big play of the game as the Crusaders ended the Warriors season 7-2.
Montoursville vs Lancaster Catholic baseball
-
Mid Valley vs Lancaster Catholic baseball
-
Montoursville vs Oley Valley baseball
-
Montoursville vs Lakeland baseball
-
Coach Eck Leads Montoursville Baseball Past Loyalsock
-
Scranton Prep Girls Fall to Lancaster Catholic in State Quarterfinals
-
-
University of Scranton Hosts Landmark Conference Baseball
-
Montoursville vs Loyalsock HS baseball
-
Thomas Schultz Switches Schools and Sports in the Spring
-
Blue Mountain vs Marian Catholic baseball
-
Mid Valley baseball
-
-
North Pocono Celebrates District Baseball Title
-
North Pocono Baseball Tops Pocono Mountain East 10-6
-
Williamsport vs Bensalem baseball