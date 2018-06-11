Montoursville vs Lancaster Catholic baseball

Posted 10:40 pm, June 11, 2018, by

Montoursville met Lancaster Catholic in the State 'AAA' baseball semifinals.  The game was moved from Pine Grove to Central Columbia HS due to playing conditions.   A three run double that was a fly ball lost in the lights was the big play of the game as the Crusaders ended the Warriors season 7-2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

