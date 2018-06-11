Holy Redeemer vs North Schuylkill softball

Posted 10:41 pm, June 11, 2018, by

Holy Redeemer and North Schuylkill hooked up in the State 'AAA' softball semifinals.  Redeemer behind pitcher Morgan Bienkowski blanked the Lady Spartans 2-0.

