MOOSIC, Pa. -- Golf balls fell from the sky in Lackawanna County on Monday.

500 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter on the 18th fairway at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic.

It was part of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's 10th annual golf classic.

Balls were sold for $20. The one that landed in or closest to the hole won $5,000.

Proceeds from the golf classic will benefit the medical school's scholarship fund.