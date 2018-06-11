× Former PTO Treasurer Sentenced for Theft

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A woman will spend 60 days in jail for stealing money from a parent-teacher organization in Columbia County.

Kristi Duane of Bloomsburg was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to forgery charges.

Duane admitted to taking nearly $50,000 from the Bloomsburg Memorial Elementary School PTO while she was treasurer beginning in 2013.

Investigators say over the course of five years, Duane wrote checks to herself and signed the PTO president’s name.

Duane has repaid some of the money she took and must also serve 80 hours of community service.