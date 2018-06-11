× Cowgirl from Lycoming County Heads to National Rodeo

MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three teenagers from central Pennsylvania will head west this month to compete in a national rodeo competition in South Dakota.

During the summer months, you’re likely to find Morgan Poust helping out at her grandmother’s farm near Muncy.

It’s not all chores at grandma’s house. Morgan says she spends a lot of time riding horses preparing for rodeos.

The 14 year old from Hughesville rode her way to gold at a competition a few months ago.

While she’s been riding for years, it’s the first year Morgan has competed with the National High School Rodeo Association.

“They have several rodeos from Labor Day to Memorial Day and the top four in each event qualify for finals,” explained Morgan’s mom Lisa Poust.

Named the National High School Rodeo Association junior division rookie of the year. Morgan is now headed to 14th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in South Dakota.

“The first rodeo I was competing against a lot of different girls I ever really had and so I didn’t think I was good enough to make it,” Morgan said. “I kind of realized, ‘oh, I maybe can do this.'”

Later this month, 1,000 contestants from around the world will compete for more than $80,000 in prizes and the chance to be named world champion

“It’s been really neat to see my kids grow up from where they started competing on a little 31-inch tall pony to the level they are at now,” Lisa said.

“I’m kind of nervous because I want to do well but I’m also excited because it’s going to be fun,” Morgan added.

four girls from central Pennsylvania are set to compete in the competition that runs from June 24 through June 30 in South Dakota.