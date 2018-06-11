Civility and Respect in Today’s World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- There have been a number of instances on the national scene that have some wondering what has happened to being civil to one another.

In Wayne County, signs have been planted at homes and businesses hoping to remind folks that respect is important amidst all that's happening today.

Comedians getting heat for name calling and politicians--including the president--attacking and demeaning people at will: it's all too common nowadays and for some, a feeling that this is not how we should behave.

Laurie Perri has The Mustard Seed Cafe in Waymart, and while she packs up baked goodies in the kitchen, a sign sits out front for everyone to see. It says: "Respect: Think it! Live it!"

"It has become a point that you don't want to turn the TV on," said Perri. "Everyone deserves respect. It doesn't matter who they are or where they come from."

The signs are scattered across Wayne County and beyond, part of the Harmony Project that was started in 2004 during a contentious and sometimes nasty race for president.

Andrew Murphy joined the cause sometime later. He hopes the signs and their message help bridge a deep divide.

"It was contentious then, and it seems to be even more so today," said Murphy. "Actions not words that people will have to continue doing good rather than just thinking good thoughts."

Within the past several years, school districts in Wayne County have adopted what's called Rachel's Challenge, meant to keep kids from bullying others and raise that level of civility at an early age.

"We think respect is lacking across the board in this country," said Jeryl Denoie.

Denoie is one of the many who chose to place respect front and center at her home in Honesdale.

"I hope it's a brief embarrassing moment in our history and that people will rise to the occasion and behave civilly," said Denoie.

Some say the Harmony Project tried for a comeback during the 2016 election but didn't materialize due to a feeling of cynicism. The other three words the Harmony Project hoped to use were: acceptance, gratitude, and compassion.