Bloomsburg’s Only Fine Dining Restaurant to Close After Lease Not Renewed

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A restaurant owner in Columbia County says he will be closing up shop by the end of the month.

The owner of Seasons on Main in Bloomsburg says his landlords told him over the weekend his lease will not be renewed.

Though Seasons on Main is usually closed on Mondays, chef and owner Gary Vadakin is at his restaurant in Bloomsburg fielding calls, as the phone is ringing non-stop.

“Yes, we'll remain open until June 30, [that] will be our last evening,” said Vadakin into the phone.

Distressed customers were calling after seeing a posting on Seasons’ Facebook page that Bloomsburg's only fine dining restaurant is closing by the end of the month because its lease is not being renewed.

Vadakin says his landlords explained they were sorry but wanted to use the place for office space.

“They love it. They come here. They love me. They love the restaurant, but it's a business, and I understand. I believe an office could get three to four times as I'm paying,” said Vadakin.

Verona Roberts is a loyal customer.

“I just got a big group of friends lined up to come up here,” said Roberts. “My parents drive all the way out from Exeter to come out to dinner here. It's a fabulous place. It's going to be a big loss to the community.”

Vadakin has struggled to keep this restaurant afloat. He says without a liquor license, it doesn't make nearly as much money as restaurants that do.

Taking to social media two years ago, he told customers he would have to fold. The community rallied by booking reservations.

Then last year, he was sentenced to 10 years probation for failing to pay roughly $25,000 in taxes.

“It's been a struggle, but I've made changes, and I'm paying taxes off, and I'm climbing out,” said Vadakin.

Despite this setback, Vadakin is trying to remain positive, hoping this may launch a new and bigger chapter for his restaurant.

“I only have 40 seats and a lot of weekends I turn away people because I fill those 40 seats twice a night, and so I really need a bigger place and I would love to have the bar and have the liquor and the wine sales,” said Vadakin.

Seasons on Main in Bloomsburg will hold its last dinner service on June 30.