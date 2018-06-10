Therapy Riding Center Hosts Open House

Posted 7:02 pm, June 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:09PM, June 10, 2018

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People turned out to learn more about an organization aimed at healing through horseback riding in Luzerne County.

Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center held an open house fundraiser at the place near Harveys Lake.

The center offers riding to those who have special needs or anyone who can benefit through equine-assisted psychotherapy.

"Since I have cerebral palsy, it helps me with my hands and my one foot. It calms the muscles in my arm," explained Tara Patton of Noxen.

The organization runs the facility mostly through donations.

