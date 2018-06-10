Police: Man on ATV tries to run down officer who was there to help him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police say a man drove his ATV at an officer who was there to save his life.

According to Hazleton police, emergency crews were called to a wooded area near Powell Drive for reports of an unresponsive male around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

An officer arrived with Narcan and attempted to check on the man's condition. That's when police say the man, identified as Brandon Samler, hopped onto an ATV and drove it at the officer, who had to jump out of the way. He was not hurt.

Samler was later tracked down in Tresckow. Officers found 15 bags of heroin hidden in his pants.

Samler faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and drug charges.