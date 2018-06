Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Investigators are looking into what lead up to a deadly crash near White Haven Sunday morning.

According to police, Herman Curry, 37, of White Haven, was driving south along Route 437 around 11 a.m. when he drifted into the northbound lane and hit an SUV head on.

Curry died. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.

Part of Route 437 was closed for a time. It has since reopened.