Flames Destroy House in Scranton

Posted 3:30 am, June 10, 2018, by

Investigators in Scranton are looking for the cause of a Sunday morning fire.

The first alarm in the 500 block of Palm Street came in just after midnight.  The first firefighters on the scene, in the city’s south side,  quickly called in a second.  Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 the flames apparently got their start on the second floor or in the attic.  The fire had a good start.  Flames were shooting from the windows when firefighters arrived.

An assistant fire chief says they had the fire under control in about a half hour.  No one was hurt.  The house was empty.  It didn’t have any electricity or natural gas service.  Inspectors were on the scene, shortly after the flames were out, to search for the cause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s