× Flames Destroy House in Scranton

Investigators in Scranton are looking for the cause of a Sunday morning fire.

The first alarm in the 500 block of Palm Street came in just after midnight. The first firefighters on the scene, in the city’s south side, quickly called in a second. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 the flames apparently got their start on the second floor or in the attic. The fire had a good start. Flames were shooting from the windows when firefighters arrived.

An assistant fire chief says they had the fire under control in about a half hour. No one was hurt. The house was empty. It didn’t have any electricity or natural gas service. Inspectors were on the scene, shortly after the flames were out, to search for the cause.