Drivers Tackle Hill Climb in Weatherly

Posted 6:28 pm, June 10, 2018, by

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- People came from all over for this year's hill climb in Carbon County.

Fans of all ages have been coming to Weatherly since 1960 for the thrilling event organized by The Pennsylvania Hillclimb Association.

Drivers take their vehicles through a series of twists and hairpin turns on a one-mile course that climbs 340 feet.

The event still went on Sunday despite the rain.

"On Saturday, it was good weather so we had more spectators, but even today we still run in the rain, so we still got a lot of spectators and cars going up the hill," said Albert Corazza, a driver.

Organizers of the hill climb event say they always welcome newcomers to the sport.

