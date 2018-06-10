Diesel Jam Aims to Honor Crash Victim’s Memory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Big rigs were out in force at Johnson College in Scranton for the first ever Diesel Jam.

Sunday's event was held in memory of Andrew Mazza who was killed in a crash in Susquehanna County in 2016.

Mazza's family and friends organized the event because Mazza wanted to work on diesel trucks for a living. Now, there's a scholarship in his name for students who want to do the same thing.

"I've got no doubt that he has got a very big grin on his face no matter where he may be," said Phillip Mazza, Andrew's father.

In addition to the truck show, there was also a burnout contest, vendors, food, and live entertainment.

All the money raised goes to that scholarship in Mazza's name.