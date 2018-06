Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are investigating a wreck on Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County Sunday afternoon.

A photo posted to Facebook by Shelly Miller shows a sedan on top of a Volkswagen Beetle convertible on North Susquehanna Trail between Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or how the cars ended up like that.

State police are handling the investigation and have not released any information at this time.