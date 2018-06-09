Young Artists Paint River Mural in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:26 pm, June 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:54PM, June 9, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Some young artists helped bring a big mural to life in Wilkes-Barre.

Children teamed up with artist Jan Lokuta of Milford at the Barnes and Noble near Public Square to paint their take on the Susquehanna River.

The artsy event is held every year as a preview to the city's RiverFest waterfront festival.

"There are landmarks along the way, including not only landmarks, but things you would see along the river," Lokuta said.

RiverFest is scheduled to run June 22 - 24 along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

