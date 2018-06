Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People pounded the pavement to punch out pancreatic cancer in Scranton.

The 5th annual Purplestride NEPA 5K was held Saturday at the start of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail on Olive Street.

The event benefits efforts to curing pancreatic cancer.

More than $75,000 was raised for the National Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the 5K and Newswatch 16's Peggy Lee served as master of ceremonies.