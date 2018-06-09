Pride and Patriotism Parade in Waymart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYMART, Pa. -- People celebrated the red, white, and blue in Wayne County on Saturday.

Families lined the streets in Waymart for a Pride and Patriotism Day parade. Firetrucks and service members led the way.

The grand marshall was hometown hero Mike Minor. The Waymart native won a gold and a bronze medal at this year's Paralympic games.

"Oh, it's probably the biggest day for most people in town, and today we are celebrating Mike Minor, who was a gold and bronze medalist at the Paralympics, so it is a special day," said Ken Phillips of Waymart.

After the parade wrapped up, families enjoyed a program honoring veterans at Wayside Park and a block party.