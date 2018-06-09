Pittie Palooza Music & Wine Festival

Posted 6:27 pm, June 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43PM, June 9, 2018

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Music, man's best friend, and wine were the featured fun at a festival in Lackawanna County.

Organizers of Pittie Palooza in Scott Township say the event is the area's only dog-friendly music and wine fest.

The third annual event was held at Maiolatesi Wine Cellars near Carbondale on Saturday.

Volunteers from local animal welfare groups helped out, and several dogs were available for adoption.

"It's hugely beneficial. We have lots of people whenever we do a big event like this. They come up and say we saw you at the event and took the trip up because we are a little out of the way," said Marcy Zeiler, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

There were also food trucks and live music at the festival in Lackawanna County.

Money raised will be distributed among the animal rescue groups.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s