Pittie Palooza Music & Wine Festival

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Music, man's best friend, and wine were the featured fun at a festival in Lackawanna County.

Organizers of Pittie Palooza in Scott Township say the event is the area's only dog-friendly music and wine fest.

The third annual event was held at Maiolatesi Wine Cellars near Carbondale on Saturday.

Volunteers from local animal welfare groups helped out, and several dogs were available for adoption.

"It's hugely beneficial. We have lots of people whenever we do a big event like this. They come up and say we saw you at the event and took the trip up because we are a little out of the way," said Marcy Zeiler, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

There were also food trucks and live music at the festival in Lackawanna County.

Money raised will be distributed among the animal rescue groups.