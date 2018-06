Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Traffic is moving again after a crash early Saturday crash in Lackawanna County.

There was a three-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 380 north, in the construction zone, near the Gouldsboro exit around midnight.

One of the vehicles involved was a construction vehicle.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours.

At least one was hurt in Saturday morning's crash in Lackawanna County.