Luzerne County 911 Center Hosts Annual Open House

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Guests got a first-hand look at how things work at the Luzerne County 911 center on Saturday.

The open house at the facility in Hanover Township comes as the location celebrates 20 years of operation.

The event was open to both the community and first responders who could get a glimpse into the daily lives of 911 dispatchers.

People also had the chance to check out firetrucks and a state police helicopter.

"It's a day for us to open up our doors since we're typically a secured facility and allow the residents of Luzerne County and first responders to see what we do every day," said executive director Fred Rosencrans.

This was the fifth annual open house at the county 911 center.

