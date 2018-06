Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The Kingston Community Pool officially opened Saturday in Luzerne County.

Kids spent their Saturday afternoon swimming and sliding at the pool at the corner of Lathrop Street and Hamilton Avenue.

The pool in Kingston is open seven days a week through August 19.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For fee information, click here.