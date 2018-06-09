Justify wins Triple Crown with victory at Belmont

Justify crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018 in Elmont, New York.

ELMONT, N.Y. — Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing’s Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Justify, a 4-5 favorite, dominated from the start, breaking well from the No. 1 post. He led wire to wire.

“I wanted to see that horse’s name up there because we know he was brilliant from Day 1,” Baffert said. “And I am so happy for Mike Smith. There is no more deserving (jockey) than him.”

Baffert complimented his team for helping the horse, which ran three major, testing races in five weeks.

Smith said Baffert made his dreams come true.

“Just so blessed that this happened,” he told broadcaster NBC.

Gronkowski, named for the NFL player, finished second, less than two lengths back. Hofburg was third.

Baffert also trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

Justify has won all six stakes races he has run.

