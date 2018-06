Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Flames tore through a home in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

The home on Westminster Street caught fire around 8 p.m.

Firefighters said flames were shooting out of the windows when they arrived.

Officials believe the home is vacant.

Investigators were on scene looking into what sparked the flames. So far, there is no word on a cause.