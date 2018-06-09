Equipment Removed from Disputed Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After plans fell through to keep a playground in part of Schuylkill County, the equipment was taken down on Saturday.

Newswatch 16 was there as the owner of the property in Kline Township had the swings and other playground pieces removed.

The new owner, Joseph Wargo, bought the land which was used as a public playground for decades but recently, the township wanted to take over the land.

That plan wasn't approved and the playground was uninsured, so the owner decided it's time to part with the playground.

"When I went to that school 60 years ago, this playground was here. But it does need the insurance. You have insurance on your car and house, you have to be covered," Wargo said.

Wargo says the equipment will be given to other local playgrounds.