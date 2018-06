Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a day to celebrate diversity in Wilkes-Barre.

Kirby Park hosted the 20th annual Diversity People's Picnic on Saturday.

The picnic featured vendors, games, and plenty of food.

Organizers say the annual event is meant to celebrate the great diversity of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP sponsored the picnic.