CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's a hot day in June, but the people crouched down outside in a field are picking strawberries.

"I had the day off, she's done with school, so I said let's go berry picking and she said cool," Alison Haak said.

Strawberry picking season started this week at Green Barn Berry Farm near Muncy. While there are a lot of berries, they are a bit smaller than in years past.

Owner Robyn Schreiber blames a cold April and rainy May.

"Which is a good part of our growing season, so everything is delayed," Schreiber said.

Schreiber says this might be a shorter strawberry season than what we are used to.

"Last year we picked for four weeks and this year I'm crossing my fingers for two weeks," Schreiber said.

People tell Newswatch 16 they got here while they could.

"I like strawberries and I like to pick them. What do you do with them? I eat them," Miles Heissler said.

Miles Heissler of Milton plans to pick strawberries more than once this year.

"I'll come next week when there are big ones," Heissler said.

While Robyn tells Newswatch 16 the strawberries aren't impressive this year, the blueberries and raspberries will make up for it because they are spectacular.