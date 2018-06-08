× St. Peter’s Cathedral Undergoing Renovations

SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Scranton will be closed for several months for interior renovations.

The last mass at the cathedral on Wyoming Avenue will be Monday at 6:30 a.m.

Mass will the be celebrated across the street in the auditorium of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, the former Bishop Hannan High School.

The renovations coincide with the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton and are expected to be complete early fall.