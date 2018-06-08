Sayre vs Faith Christian baseball

Posted 2:40 pm, June 8, 2018, by

Sayre scored two runs in the 7th to rally past Faith Christian 4-3 to advance to the Class 'A' State semifinals in baseball.  Jon Cron's two run 1B with two outs in the 7th lifted the Redskins to the win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

