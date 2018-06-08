× Safe Summer: Protect Your Pet

Sunny days and warm weather mean many of us are spending more time outdoors. For a lot of pet parents in our area, the warmup also means more playtime or long walks with our four-legged friends.

To offer some summer safety tips for your furball, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with professionals in the Poconos.

Ryan visited Barton Heights Animal Hospital in the Stroudsburg area. Veterinarian Dr. Jeremy Wentz offered several “news you can use” ideas on everything from tick treatments for pets to proper hydration for animals in the warmer weather.

Ryan also highlighted pet first aid courses being offered through the American Red Cross. The classes work in conjunction with the Red Cross’s free cellphone app aimed at caring for your dog or cat.

The goal of the cat and dog first aid online course is to help pet parents know what to do in an emergency until veterinary care is available.

To sign up for the American Red Cross’s Pet First Aid Course, click here.

The Red Cross course is interactive. It costs $25.00 and takes about 30 minutes to complete online. It includes:

How to determine a pet’s normal vital signs so that owners can notice if there are any irregularities.

Step-by-step instructions and visual aids for what to do if a pet is choking, needs CPR, has a wound, or is having a seizure.

Information on preventative care, health and tips for a pet’s well-being.

How to download the Pet First Aid app:

The Red Cross Pet First Aid App complements the course by providing cat and dog owners with instant access to expert advice, an animal hospital locator, pet-friendly hotels, content on how to include pets in family emergency preparedness plans and more.

The app can be downloaded for free in mobile app stores or by texting “GETPET” to 90999.