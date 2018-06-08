Pearl Harbor Veteran’s Remains Identified and Brought Home 77 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY, Pa -- A sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor will soon be laid to rest in Luzerne County.

The remains of seaman 1st class Edward Slapikas arrived at the George Strish funeral home in Ashley Friday.

The Newport Township native was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was hit by Japanese torpedoes 77 years ago in Hawaii..

His remains have been only recently identified.

A handful of veterans gathered to pay their respects.

"The veterans are his family and to think that we're honoring a person that died at pearl harbor that caused world war 2 i think it was imperative that i show up," said John Krebs, a veteran from Ashley.

Slapikas will be laid to rest tomorrow morning in Luzerne County with full military honors.