Monroe County Detectives Auction Off Seized Vehicles

CRESCO, Pa. — A Mustang, an old patrol car and some other vehicles were marked with numbers and auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco.

Almost 20 vehicles, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force were up for grabs.

“I got four. I got a Ford Focus, a Mazda 6, a Dodge, and a van,” said Eric Cohen, East Stroudsburg.

This 2006 Ford Mustang GT was the hot item at the auction.

Philip Sulek from Stroudsburg had the highest bid of more than $9,000.

“This one is going to be nice for the summer. I’m probably going to clean it up, drive it and re-sell it. We are probably going to be selling all of them but we are going to have some fun with them first, of course,” said Philip Sulek, Stroudsburg.

All of the money raised at the auction will go right back into fighting drug crimes in Monroe County.

“This is what funds the drug task force. It’s one of the things along with drug forfeitures that really gets the drug task force going and gets dealers locked up,” said Detective Kim Lippincott, Monroe County.

People who come to this auction say the nice part about it is that you can buy a few cars for cheap, fix them up, and then sell them.

“Usually, I drive down to Philly or New York for an auction but this being in my backyard, I can come in the morning, get back to work by noon, and I’m good to go,” said Cohen.

Carmen Tucci from Hazleton is a first-timer at this auction. He drove off with a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

While he paid a little more than he wanted, he knows his money is going to a good cause.

“I think it’s a good idea what they are doing. They are raising a lot of money and it’s a good plan. It works out,” said Tucci.

County officials say they made $25,000 from the auction.