‘Miners Squeezing Together’ For Sweet Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Pa. --‘The Miners Squeezing Together Lemonade Stand’ is up and running in Schuylkill County.

One weekend a year, volunteers man the stand in King’s Plaza, serving up fresh squeezed lemonade, baked goods and raffle tickets to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.

It all started 4 years ago when the Boyle family of Minersville decided to give back.

"My youngest son was diagnosed with cancer, and we got such an outpouring of support from the community so this was our way of giving back and it means a lot to us to help other parents and kids going through what we went through,” said Jen Boyle.

Carson Boyle battled sarcoma.

His mom says he is in remission now.

”A lot of people donated for me and i want to give back and donate to other people,” said 12-year old Carson.

Money from Miners Squeezing Together goes to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation's national fundraising campaign.

In four years, The Boyles have raised more than 11-thousand dollars and become an award-winning family because of it, but they have had a lot of help.

More than 40 families volunteer their time at the stand through three days.

"I think it's important for kids to get involved too and there's tons of kids that help here this weekend, not just mine and it teaches them so much about giving back,” said Carolyn Quirin-Morris of Norwegian Township.

The lemonade at the stand is hand squeezed, from hundreds of donated lemons.

Customers call it delicious, but say that is not all that makes the stand so sweet.

"I'm a nurse and I worked at Children's Hospital and this is the best thing that could happen, every kid in the world needs a chance to live and this is great!" said Darlene Bowler of Saint Clair.

The stand will be open through Sunday at King’s Plaza off Route 901 in Branch Township near Minersville.