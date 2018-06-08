Luzerne County Barbecue Chef Remembers Late Anthony Bourdain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa -- Many on Friday mourned the loss of a chef, author and Emmy award winning TV host after Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Bourdain inspired plenty of people, including one cook in Luzerne County.

Brian Gardner is better known in the Wyoming Valley as Uncle Buck.

Customers at his stand at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival said his barbecue is unlike anything else!

“His barbecue is so great because of the sauce, the contents, and the love sweat and tears,” Richard Manta said.

Uncle Buck has always been encouraged to serve up some especially savory sauces partly because of Bourdain.

Bourdain traveled the globe, showing viewers a whole new way to make a meal.

“I've always loved to cook and do the BBQ thing. I'd watch his show and honest to God, I give him credit now, but a lot of the stuff I looked at it night, maybe one o'clock in the morning and I'd say, 'You know what? I can make that work for me,'” Uncle Buck said.

Depression is no stranger to Uncle Buck. His brother in law committed suicide several years ago.

“He left my nieces and my nephews and he would've never done that. You got to understand it's a mental thing because no man would do that to his family on purpose. It's just not possible,” He said.

Uncle Buck said he's always been inspired by Anthony Bourdain and on Friday he put some especially creative twists on all of his dishes.

“I come here and it's like, okay, let's create something. Let's do the Anthony Bourdain Keilbasi sandwich,” Uncle Buck said.

If you’d like to try some of these Bourdain inspired Barbecue creations, come on down to Uncle Buck’s stand at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival. It runs through Saturday night around ten.