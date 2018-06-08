Joyce’s Café Celebrates 100th Anniversary in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Dozens of people spent the evening in Scranton helping a local business mark a milestone.

Joyce's Café, also known as the Notre Dame Club, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Birney Avenue.

The owner, Tom Barrett, says his maternal grandparents, Marty and Sarah Joyce, opened the bar in 1918.

“Down through generations, my mother and father and my uncles ran it and then I took it over and I got married and my wife and I ran it,” said Barrett.

The owner says many of those in attendance are former customers who moved away and returned to the city just for this party.