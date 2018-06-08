Former Radio Host Seeking State Office

Sue Henry

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Former radio host Sue Henry announced Friday morning that she plans to run in the November general election.

Henry says she will run in place of current Republican candidate Greg Wolovich for the 121st Legislative District.

She’ll go up against Democratic representative Eddie Day Pashinski.

Henry says she’s always thought about becoming a politician because she’s spent so much time listening to people in our area.

“I think it’s time for a change. I think we’ve seen in America that people don’t want long-term ingrained politicians. I’m not a politician as of today. I’m a person running for office but I am just a regular person,” Henry said.

Henry recently left WILK radio.

