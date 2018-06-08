Community Support for Weis on Anniversary of Store Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It has been one year since a deadly shooting at a Weis Markets supermarket in Wyoming County.

A worker killed three employees and then himself inside the store near Tunkhannock.

It's business as usual on Friday outside the store near Tunkhannock, but the events that took place on this day a year ago are still on the minds of many here in the community.

The shooting happened just after midnight. Police say the gunman, an employee at the store, shot three of his coworkers and then turned the gun on himself.

There was evidence that the shooter had planned the shooting for some time.

The store reopened about a month later with a new layout.

Since then, the community has supported the store, its employees, and the family members of the victims.

"It's like a big family pretty much, Wyoming county. We all stick together. Everything is fine now. It is a day to pay respect," said Gary Childress.

Store employees did not want to speak on camera but we talked to a Weis Markets spokesperson who says that they are thankful for the community's support since the tragic shooting.