Children in Stroller Hurt in Clarks Summit Crash

A mini van struck and injured two kids in a stroller on the corner of Bedford and Center Street in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Two children were hurt when the stroller they were in was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the corner of Bedford and Center Streets in Clarks Summit.

Police tell Newswatch 16 a minivan hit the stroller as several children were walking in the crosswalk.

Two children under the age of 5 were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Investigators say the driver was on her cellphone at the time and will be cited for the crash.