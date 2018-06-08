Children in Stroller Hurt in Clarks Summit Crash

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Two children were hurt when the stroller they were in was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County.
It happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the corner of Bedford and Center Streets in Clarks Summit.
Police tell Newswatch 16 a minivan hit the stroller as several children were walking in the crosswalk.
Two children under the age of 5 were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.
Investigators say the driver was on her cellphone at the time and will be cited for the crash.
