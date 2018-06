× Bedbugs Found in Lackawanna County Apartments

MOOSIC, Pa. — Bedbugs have forced some residents out of an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

Four units in an apartment building along Birney Avenue in Moosic have been condemned.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 they were called to the property to check on a woman with a medical problem and discovered bed bugs and fleas.

An exterminator has been called to deal with the problem.