Artists Wanted for Mural in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG -- Calling all artists -- if you've got a creative idea for something that can be painted on a wall on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg, the Pocono Arts Council wants to hear from you.

"Painting the downtown is a great way for the community to come together and show some positivity in our community. The Cure and some of the other building owners at that building have joined together to try to get an artist to come out and paint something in a music theme," said Julie Golin, Pocono Arts Council.

The Art Council along with St'Art Stroudsburg, a group dedicated to community arts are asking for artists of all backgrounds and experiences to submit ideas to them by next Friday.

The chosen artist will be given all the materials needed to turn the empty space into a colorful masterpiece.

"We realize that there is always an upwards way to go in terms of paying artists for their work, but this is a good start and we hope it blossoms into other blank walls here in the community," said Golin.

People who walk Main Street say they are happy to hear they will be seeing more murals because it brings a lot of color to the downtown.

"You can tell where some people have already put some effort into the area which makes it more inviting," said Liz Morency.

Liz Morency from Saylorsburg often visits downtown Stroudsburg and enjoys seeing all the artwork along Main Street.

"I think it's fabulous. I think it integrates the community and makes it look a little brighter," said Morency.

The winning artist will be selected and notified on June 18.

For more information, including submissions, click here.