Annual Parish Picnic Draws Large Crowd Friday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The was the annual picnic for the Divine Mercy Parish that kicked off yesterday drew a large crowd at St. Joseph’s Church tonight on Davis Street.

There are plenty of games of chance, live entertainment, and booth after booth of delicious food.

“I think they come out here to have a good time, plenty of food, fellowship, fun and games and proceeds benefit our parish so we`re happy to see them here, we`re happy to host this event,” said Fr. Francis Pauselli.

The picnic runs through tomorrow here in Scranton.