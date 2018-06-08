16 To The Rescue: Juno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Juno is a 3-to-4-year-old bully mix at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale.

"He has shown that he's a little bit of a clown," said shelter manager Kristen Anderson. "He's definitely a class clown."

This boy is obsessed with cats, so a home without them is preferred.

"He doesn't have a mean bone in his body but he is a freight train when he comes running across the yard at you."

Which is why workers recommend older kids.

"You can see he's taking treats nice now but when he gets excited, he gets a little bit more into it."

Juno needs some work on his manners, so obedience classes would be key.

"A fenced-in yard would save you from having him pull you on the leash and everything like that until you can help him with those manners."

This boy loves to please his people and just wants to be next to you.

"Definitely an active home. He wants to drive around in the vehicle with you, go downtown, run errands. He's definitely willing to go hiking."

Or willing to just plop down anywhere like on your lap, which is where he spent most of the time during our visit.

Juno needs someone who is patient and willing to work with him.

"I don't believe he was given the work that he needs to be a good dog but he wants to be a good dog. so if you had the time to train him, work with him, teaching him leash manners, teaching him not to jump, he would be a fantastic family dog," Anderson added.

If you're interested in adopting Juno, get more information here. Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.