YMCA Adds Universal Changing Room

DUNMORE, Pa. — By opening a brand new universal changing room, the YMCA in Dunmore hopes to make it easier for parents with young children.

Lockers, changing rooms, shower, and a private nursing room are all things you will find in the new universal changing room at the Greater Scranton YMCA.

Parents who use the Y in Dunmore said the old space wasn’t big enough.

“It’s been difficult. I’ve been here for parties in the past and everyone had to wait for their turn with the family locker room, so this is amazing,” Lisa Hutchins said.

The YMCA also expanded the spin studio and merged two classrooms into a multipurpose room. The universal changing room is part of that larger improvement project.

“We have almost 5,500 family members, more than 8,200 total members,” said Meghan Carnevale, Greater Scranton YMCA. “Previous to this, we only had one family changing room which just wasn’t conducive to a facility of this size.”

It cost $600,000 to change the old men’s locker room into a family atmosphere.

“This space features about 12 private changing rooms, some with showers, some with toilets and sinks. We have an open shower for people that are exiting the pool,” Carnevale explained.

“I was impressed when I saw the comfy chair for nursing mothers just so they can come and go out easily. It’s great,” Hutchins said.

For Hutchins and her son Odin, the new changing room gets the mother’s seal of approval.