Surprise Reunion: Trooper Pulls Over Cop Who Delivered Him 27 Years Ago

Posted 10:31 am, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, June 7, 2018

Kingwood Township, NJ — A traffic stop led to a surprise reunion between a New Jersey state trooper and a retired police officer who delivered him as a baby.

Trooper Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailly on a motor vehicle violation last week in Kingwood Township, according to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page.

The men began talking, and Bailly mentioned he was a retired police officer from Piscataway, about an hour away.

It turns out Patterson is also from Piscataway — the first of several coincidences the men would soon discover.

Patterson mentioned the street he grew up on, and Bailly said he remembered it well, because he had delivered a baby there as a rookie.

He even described the house and said the baby’s name was Michael.

The trooper then stuck out his hand for a handshake and said, “My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me.”

Bailly first encountered Patterson on October 5, 1991.

Patterson’s mother, Karen, had gone into labor while shopping and was barely able to make it home, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Bailly arrived to help while Patterson’s father called a doctor, who talked the young police officer through the delivery.

After Friday’s traffic stop, Patterson brought his mom to Bailly’s home for another reunion.

Police did not say if Bailly was cited for the infraction.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s