Scranton Students Perform to Honor Veterans

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Students at a school in Scranton put on a special performance for veterans Thursday morning.

Kindergarten students at John F. Kennedy Elementary in the city's south side sang patriotic songs for veterans as part of their end of year celebration.

"It's truly an honor at that age to have them, to not only know the songs, but knowledge of what the songs are about. It's truly, as a veteran, and all of us veterans that were here, it was a lifting moment for all of us," said James Kuchwara, VFW Post 25 commander.

The students also presented veterans with a flag that will be flown at the new Scranton Veteran's Memorial Park under construction near Scranton High School.

The veterans invited the children to be the ones to raise the flag once the park in Scranton is completed.