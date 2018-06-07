Road Closed Due to Tractor Trailer Crash in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road in Lackawanna County is closed while crews clean up a crash.

Crews are working to free a truck hung up where Interstate 81 passes over Layton Road near Clarks Summit early Thursday morning.

In an earlier report, we told the big rig was going down Layton Road when it wrecked.

Officials now say the truck was going south on Interstate 81 when it crashed through a guide rail and ended up on Layton Road.

Layton Road is closed while crews work on getting that truck out of there.

Officials haven't said when that road could reopen here in Lackawanna County.