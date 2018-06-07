Reporting Potholes and High Grass in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — There is a new way to report code violations in Hazleton.

The mayor and the city’s code enforcement office set up two email addresses and a phone line this week for people to report potholes and high grass.

The city’s code enforcement officer says that when his office gets a report, he will try to contact the homeowner by phone and then send a letter.

People are hoping the city is lenient on fines.

“Long grass and things of that nature, it happens. I just think people should be warned before any action is taken because some of our families just don’t have a lot of money,” said Hazleton resident Joe Veach.

Contact city officials here:

potholes@hazletoncity.org

highgrass@hazletoncity.org

570-459-4962

 

