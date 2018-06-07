No Jail Time for School Driver Accused of Improper Contact with Teen

Posted 3:12 pm, June 7, 2018, by

Donald Brand

MONTROSE, Pa. — A school van driver who admitted to improper contact with a teen girl will not see any jail time.

Donald Brand pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor last month after being accused of sexual contact with a student at Faith Mountain Christian Academy near New Milford.

Brand was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days home confinement and 54 months of probation.

Brand was arrested in August of 2017.

Court papers indicate Brand, who’s married with children, admitted kissing the girl but, “not like that.”

He was originally charged with institutional sexual assault but that charge was reduced by a judge to corruption of a minor.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s