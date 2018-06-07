× No Jail Time for School Driver Accused of Improper Contact with Teen

MONTROSE, Pa. — A school van driver who admitted to improper contact with a teen girl will not see any jail time.

Donald Brand pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor last month after being accused of sexual contact with a student at Faith Mountain Christian Academy near New Milford.

Brand was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days home confinement and 54 months of probation.

Brand was arrested in August of 2017.

Court papers indicate Brand, who’s married with children, admitted kissing the girl but, “not like that.”

He was originally charged with institutional sexual assault but that charge was reduced by a judge to corruption of a minor.

41.834238 -75.877103