Montoursville vs Oley Valley baseball

Posted 10:49 pm, June 7, 2018, by

Montoursville met Oley Valley in the second round of the State Baseball playoffs.  Behind pitcher Owen Kiess the Warriors move on to the semifinals with a 12-2 win.

