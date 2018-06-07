Montoursville met Oley Valley in the second round of the State Baseball playoffs. Behind pitcher Owen Kiess the Warriors move on to the semifinals with a 12-2 win.
Montoursville vs Oley Valley baseball
-
Montoursville vs Lakeland baseball
-
Coach Eck Leads Montoursville Baseball Past Loyalsock
-
Mid Valley vs Lancaster Catholic baseball
-
Mid Valley baseball
-
Valley View vs Lewisburg baseball
-
-
Valley View baseball
-
Tri-Valley vs High Point baseball
-
Dallas Ten Runs Wyoming Valley West 14-4
-
Montoursville vs Loyalsock HS baseball
-
Abington Heights vs Wyoming Valley West baseball
-
-
State wrestling ‘AA’ upper weights
-
Nanticoke vs Valley View baseball
-
North Pocono vs Valley View baseball